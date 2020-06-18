Franklin High Graduates Print Face Shields





Three recent Franklin High school graduates are continuing to spend time at their school and supporting medical workers on the front lines.

Using the 3D printer in FHS teacher Brent Greene’s classroom, Finch Davis, Mack Stanley and Tommy Smith are creating plastic face shields to protect medical workers. They got the initial designs from a company called Prusa.

“There’s a shortage right now,” said Mack. “People who have printers can go on the Internet, find these files and print them to supply their local hospitals.”

All three students are using the skills they learned in Greene’s class to help front line workers in their own way.

“I felt that, because I couldn’t be one of those people out there helping every day, maybe I could do my part to help those heroes with what they need to stay safe,” said Finch. “We have this large printer over here, so we’re trying to mass produce these masks in order to give them to as many people as we can.”

The majority of the masks are being donated to the Williamson Medical Center. Currently, since they are still working out the design and layout for the machine, the students are able to print six masks in about eight hours.

“Our goal is to perfect the design and print in stacks so that we have multiple ones going on at one time,” said Mack. “Basically, we have it running constantly and spitting out the plastic parts so we can construct the masks.”

Since the designs are available online, Finch, Mack and Tommy are encouraging others with access to 3D printers to help out.

“The whole world’s going through a lot, and it seems like we need a lot of good people right now,” said Finch. “Those good people are the ones going into work every day and putting themselves at risk of getting COVID-19. If we can help in some way to protect them, then I think that’s worth the time.”



