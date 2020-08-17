Franklin High Graduate Fatally Shot in East Nashville Apartment

East Precinct detectives are pursuing strong leads in Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. fatal shooting of Robert Coughlin, 23, inside a home where he rented an apartment in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue.

Coughlin exited his upstairs apartment after he was shot and collapsed. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. Two suspects, described as young black men, fled in a silver sedan. There are indications that Coughlin was familiar with the suspects.

Anyone with information about Coughlin’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.