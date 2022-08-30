Franklin High Freshman Football Defeats Independence High

The Franklin High Admirals defeated the Independence High Eagles during the freshman football game Monday, August 29. More photos!

A short rain delay didn’t stop both teams from playing hard on the field. The game finished with a score of 22-15 in favor of FHS.

“We are excited about the potential of our freshman football team,” said IHS coach Scott Stidham. “Matt Nolan, Carter Pillow and Dylan Black are doing a great job of coaching these young men. The players are continuing to develop and improve every day at practice.”

Franklin High’s next freshman game is scheduled for Monday, September 5, at Nolensville High, and the next IHS freshman game will be on September 12 at Summit High. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.

