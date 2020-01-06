Franklin High School is dismissing at 1:30pm today, Monday, January 6, due to water line break. Classes at the EIC will continue and the school will communicate with families regarding any extra curricular activities.
IMPORTANT: Due to a water line break that is affecting Franklin High’s main campus, Franklin High will dismiss school at 1:30 today. Classes at the EIC classes will continue. The school will communicate regarding extra-curricular activities.
— WCS (@WCSedu) January 6, 2020
Advertisement