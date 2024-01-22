Franklin High Color Guard to Host Clinic February 2, 2024

FRANKLIN, TENN. — The award winning Franklin High School Color Guard is excited to host a color guard clinic on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 5:30-8:30 at Hunters Bend Elementary.

At the clinic, students between 5th and 8th grade will have a unique opportunity to learn a dance combination and a flag routine from current FHS Winter Guard Members. In addition to learning the routines, students will receive dinner and an FHS Color Guard water bottle. At the conclusion of the clinic, parents will be invited to view a mini-showcase of what their children have learned.

The Franklin High School Color Guard is under the direction of Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg, with assistance from Laura Anne Grayson and Sophia Grasso. The Franklin High School Winter Guard was the 2015 SAA Class Champion, the 2021 and 2023 SA Class Champion in SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit), and the 2023 Winter Guard International Scholastic A Bronze Medalist.

This will be the first time the highly recognized FHS Color Guard has hosted a clinic. Directors Michael and Levi note that they are excited to offer a fun event for students to try out color guard for the first time. “Color guard is a great sport for anyone who loves performing, music, dance, or gymnastics. And even if someone has never done any of those things, we’ll teach them everything they need to know! We are thrilled to show people what color guard is all about!”

Families interested in signing their children up for the clinic can do so by visiting tinyurl.com/FHSCGClinic. The cost of the clinic will be $35.

The FHS Color Guard is part of the The Franklin Band.

Source: Franklin Band Boosters

More School News