Franklin High Band to March in Franklin Neighborhoods

The award-winning Franklin Band will be visiting neighborhoods in the Franklin community to share their music on Saturday, May 13th. Two lucky neighborhoods have been chosen for the visit: LaurelBrooke and Fieldstone Farms! We invite all members of the Franklin community to join their neighbors in watching The Franklin Band perform their repertoire. First up will be a visit to the LaurelBrooke Clubhouse at 9:00-9:15 am where the band will perform a mini-concert for the community. Next, the band will march through Fieldstone Farms from 9:45-10:45 am.

Friends of The Franklin Band can make a donation to hear songs tailored to their musical taste by visiting: https://thefranklinband.org/ posts/march-a-thon-on-may- 13th/ In LaurelBrooke, the selections will be performed during the clubhouse performance. In Fieldstone Farms, you can ask that a mini concert be played along the March-a-Thon route for yourself or a neighbor.

Briana Vogt notes that “March-a-thons are among my favorite of The Franklin Band’s community events. It gives the band an opportunity to interact directly with the community they serve. Seeing the smiling faces of families and children who line the route brings home a core goal of the band – to provide inspiration and support to our Franklin community.

Donations will go toward supporting all aspects of the band’s exciting future endeavors and will help the Franklin Band continue in its tradition of excellence!

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world-class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. In November 2021 the band placed 20th nationwide at Grand Nationals with their show, “Lucy.” The Franklin High School Winter Guard was the 2015 SAA Class champions, the 2021 and 2023 SA Class Champions in the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit), and Bronze Medalists at the 2023 WGI World Championships.

Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music for All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.

The Franklin Band is under the direction of Dr. Michael Holland and Briana Vogt, assisted by Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath, and Mike Leitzke.

