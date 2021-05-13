Franklin High Band to Host March Across Time Virtual Event

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Photo from WCS

The Franklin Band is celebrating 84 years of history, and it’s inviting alumni, families and community supporters to join the party.

On May 20, the Franklin Band will host a March Across Time virtual event. The reunion will feature alumni interviews and performance highlights from 1937 and onward. Attendees will be able to reunite with friends and community members from their time in the band as well as connect for future events.

“The Franklin Band’s story is a key part of the Franklin community’s story,” said FHS band director Jacob Campos. “Our No. 1 core value is community, and we believe that the community in which we live and our own community within Franklin High shapes who we are. We have been so fortunate to have that support, and we try to give back in as many ways as we can.”

The virtual celebration is free, but those wishing to attend need to register to get the link.

RSS More School Stories

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here