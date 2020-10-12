Franklin High Band to Host March-a-Thons, Performances & Raffle

The Franklin Band, marching onward safely in the midst of COVID, is excited to host several community events and fundraisers during “Awesome October.” Franklin residents will have many opportunities to see and support the 7-time state marching band champions throughout the month.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity for multiple performances for our community in October,” said Franklin band director Jacob Campos. “One of our core values is community, and we love performing for our hometown neighbors to thank them for their support. This year, we’re relying even more on that support as our fundraising activities have been curtailed due to COVID.”

The band will host three Saturday March-a-Thons in the following neighborhoods:

October 17 – Fieldstone Farms

October 24 – Founders Pointe

October 31 – Horseshoe Bend



Each March-a-Thon will begin at 10:30 a.m. The band will parade and perform highlights from their current show, Cut From Carbon, as well as other popular pep tunes and military service songs. In addition to playing along the parade route, the band will perform a Macy’s Parade-style show with formations at multiple sites in each neighborhood, allowing space for plenty of viewers while social distancing.

March-a-Thon donations can be made at www.thefranklinband.org/marchathondonate including requests for mini-concert performances on your lawn ($150). The band will also accept donations along the parade route and at various predetermined performance sites in each neighborhood.

On October 15, 22 and 29, the band will host three free Community Cavalcade performances in the stadium at Franklin High School starting at 7:00 p.m. Franklin will perform its 2020 production, Cut From Carbon. Featuring the music of John Mackey, Pink Floyd and Peter Graham, the show’s theme is about beauty emerging out of challenging times, much as a diamond emerges from carbon after a period of intense heat and pressure. The Franklin Band is under the direction of Jacob Campos andBriana Vogt, assisted byDaniel Vargason, Levi Brandenburg, Michael Horvath, andBrad Klemmensen.

The Franklin Band will also perform in two Bands of America Live! Performances being streamed on the Music For All web site on October 17 and 24. During each event, bands from across the country will perform live from their home schools and be critiqued virtually by a panel of adjudicators. Each band will also share their story about how their program has navigated the challenges of COVID.

Throughout the month of October, the band will also host its annual raffle. Tickets are $20 and are available for online purchase only at www.thefranklinband.org. This year, cash prizes will be awarded as follows, based on the number of tickets sold. No more than 2,500 tickets will be sold.

500 tickets sold 1 – $1500 prize 1000 tickets sold 2 prizes – $3000 and $1500 1500 tickets sold 3 prizes – $4500, $3000, $1500 2000 tickets sold 4 prizes – $6000, $4500, $3000, $1500 2500 tickets sold 5 prizes – $7500, $6000, $4500, $3000, $1500

Raffle winners will be drawn at the Community Cavalcade Performance on October 29. You must be 18 years old to buy a raffle ticket, but you do not need to be present to win.

About The Franklin Band

The Franklin Band is a seven-time Tennessee marching band Grand Champion, earning the Governor’s Cup for this distinction. The Franklin Band is also a 2014 recipient of the prestigious Sudler Shield, presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation to high school, youth, and international marching bands of world class excellence. The band’s performance highlights include the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A proud Bands of America contestant, Franklin has ranked in the top 15 bands nationwide at the BOA Grand Nationals Championship in Indianapolis, where they also cinched 2nd place in Class AAA on three occasions. Seven of Franklin’s ensembles have been invited to perform at the Music For All National Festival–Percussion Ensemble and Wind Ensemble (2013), Chamber Music Ensemble (2015), Percussion Ensemble and Saxophone Quartet (2017), and Flute Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble (2019). Franklin’s Wind Ensemble also performed the 2017 Tennessee Bandmasters Hall of Fame Induction Concert at the Tennessee Music Education Association Conference.