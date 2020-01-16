Franklin High Architecture Class Builds Model Homes

Franklin High’s Architectural and Engineering students are scaling things down with their latest project.

In FHS teacher Shane McNeill’s class, students are constructing balsa wood houses.

“We’re basically making mini buildings,” said FHS senior Leiney Boubier. “We’re just getting started and trying to figure everything out, but we’re actually learning how people build houses. We’re learning the processes they go through and how they put it up.”

The models are built up-to-code, and students follow a blueprint with specific spacing guidelines. They have several weeks to complete their models.

“We’ve been doing models online, but now we’re physically creating it,” said Boubier. “It’s a really cool, step-by-step process that we get to see.”