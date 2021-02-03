Franklin High Alum Killed in Car Accident in Texas

John “Jake” Michael Harvey, Jr., 18, of Franklin was killed Monday in a car accident in Gregg County, Texas, reports CBS 19.

Jake was a 2020 graduate of Franklin High School where he played for the Varsity Soccer team.

CBS 19 reports that troopers and emergency responders responded to a fatal crash around 1:16 a.m. Monday on IH-20 eastbound at mile marker 584 near Kilgore, TX.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that Jake’s vehicle drifted off the pavement to the north side of the road for an unknown reason.

“The driver steered hard to the right and crossed both eastbound lanes and overcorrected to the left, putting the vehicle into a side skid. The vehicle began to roll, ejecting the driver. Moments later, the driver of a 2015 Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer struck the disabled vehicle,” writes CBS 19.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1:30-2:30PM on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Franklin HS Soccer field at Cheek Park, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin. A memorial visitation will then follow from 4:00PM – 8:00PM in the chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Rocketown Ministries, https://www.rocketown.org/jake, 601 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210.