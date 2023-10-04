Franklin Head Football Coach Relieved of Duties

There has been a changing of the guard in the Franklin High School football program as Alex Melton was relieved of his duties as the Admirals head coach by Principal Shane Pantall, and was then confirmed in an announcement made by Williamson County Athletic Director, Darrin Joines, on Monday.

Franklin has gone 1-26 since Melton was hired and their loss to Brentwood on Friday seems to have broken the camel’s back despite The Admirals playing teams close and having a chance to win late in multiple games this season.

The last three weeks of the season will be played out under current staff member and former head coach, Donnie Webb, who has been named the interim head coach after being replaced by Melton in 2021.

Webb will lead the Admirals, looking for their first win, at home against Ravenwood and Mount Juliet before traveling to Nashville Overton to close out the season.

In a story by Joe Williams and Charles Pulliam of The Williamson Herald, Melton is asked about his firing and took responsibility for the losses while praising his team and their character.

“I regret that I can’t finish with these kids,” he said. “There’s something about these kids. The records don’t have anything to do with it. When you come to Franklin on Friday night, the stands are packed. The student section is packed. This team is fun to watch. If you haven’t been to a game, I suggest you check out these boys. You will be impressed; I promise you. Forget the scores. Forget the results. These kids are fighters. They never quit and represent Franklin so well.”

Franklin will host 6-1 Ravenwood at 7:00 on Thursday night.