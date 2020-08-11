Franklin Gift Shop HeyDay Announces Closure

HeyDay, a gift shop in downtown Franklin, has announced it will permanently close.

Via Facebook, they stated, “Dear Friends, I regret to inform you, that I have decided to close HeyDay. Our last day of business will be September 26, 2020.” HeyDay has started a closing sale with items 30-50% off.

Three years ago, HeyDay announced it would close; however, shortly after, they found a new home at The Shop Around the Corner on 3rd Avenue in downtown Franklin.

Be sure to follow HeyDay on Facebook for the latest updates as well as The Shop Around the Corner for updates regarding other vendors. Hours of operation for The Shop Around the Corner are Monday – Saturday 10a – 5p.