Franklin Fourth Grader Selected as Local Youth Heart Ambassador

The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service in 2024, has selected a fourth grader at Trinity Elementary School to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2024-2025 school year.

Nine year-old Amelia Harville of Franklin, TN will work closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ to passionately inspire peers to adopt healthier habits for improved mental and physical well-being.

The American Heart Association accepted nominations nationwide from young people who have been affected by heart disease or stroke. Youth with a personal diagnosis, a family history of cardiovascular disease, or a passion for leading a heart-healthy life were encouraged to apply for the Youth Heart Ambassador role.

Amelia was born three months prematurely with a congenital heart defect called Pulmonary Vein Stenosis. At eight-years-old, she had open heart surgery to repair the constricted pulmonary veins and reduce the pressures in her heart.

“The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun fundraiser to help people with special hearts like me,” said Ameilia.

The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and emphasize the need to raise critical funding in their local community as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life.

“It’s inspiring to see one of our local youth share their voice and experience to help others live heart healthy lives” said Tara Myers, Principal Architect at Earl Swensson Associates. “Amelia has an incredible story to share and we are excited to see the impact she will make not only in our local schools but in communities across the country”.

The Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge are dynamic service-learning fundraising programs that teach students how to improve their overall health while making a positive impact on others. Through engaging curriculums and interactive challenges, students get active, have fun, and raise essential funds for congenital heart defects, nutrition security, CPR training, mental well-being and more. These efforts support the American Heart Association’s mission to create a world of longer, healthier lives.

Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge or American Heart Challenge can register now for the 2024-2025 school year. More information about the Youth Heart Ambassadors can be found at, heart.org/youthambassadors.

