Franklin Food Truck Festival Eat the Street Returns in June

Donna Vissman
The 21st District Recovery Court is bringing back Eat the Street 2023.

Taking place at Bicentennial Park in Franklin, mark your calendars for Friday, June 2, from 5 pm until 10 pm. Bicentennial Park is located at 400 5th Ave N in Franklin.

As Williamson County’s premier food truck festival, Eat the Street has been a family-friendly tradition since 2011 and, in the past, has featured over 30 food trucks.

The food truck lineup has not been revealed yet for 2023. Last year’s event featured Grilled Cheeserie, Retro Sno, Jay’s Chicago, Bradley’s Creamery, Love Bus, and M.L. Rose Craft Burgers.

This event serves as  Recovery Court’s primary fundraiser. The funds raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment, and supervision they need to manage their recovery successfully. Since its first class in 2004, more than 250 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and living healthful lifestyles.

