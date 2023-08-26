Franklin Flea Market Returns this September

The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns September 16-17, 2023, to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Over 450 indoor/outdoor booths full of unique treasures & incredible bargains, plus food trucks & more. The market debuted in June. The grand opening was huge, and they plan to be even bigger in September.

The Franklin Flea Market hours will be open Saturday, September 16, from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday, September 17, from 10 am-4 pm.

Hundreds of vendors from across the region will sell antiques, collectibles, crafts, clothing, jewelry, bath & body, handmade items, overstock, and more—acres of convenient parking and easy access just seconds off I-65.

Admission is FREE, and Parking is $5 per vehicle. Visit www.TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.