Franklin Flea Market Returns this September

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Franklin Flea Market

The Franklin Flea Market, presented by The Big 98, returns September 16-17, 2023, to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Over 450 indoor/outdoor booths full of unique treasures & incredible bargains, plus food trucks & more. The market debuted in June. The grand opening was huge, and they plan to be even bigger in September.

The Franklin Flea Market hours will be open Saturday, September 16, from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday, September 17, from 10 am-4 pm.

Hundreds of vendors from across the region will sell antiques, collectibles, crafts, clothing, jewelry, bath & body, handmade items, overstock, and more—acres of convenient parking and easy access just seconds off I-65.

Admission is FREE, and Parking is $5 per vehicle.  Visit www.TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Troy O’Neil Sparks
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here