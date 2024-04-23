Franklin Flannels Announces its Closure

Franklin Flannels, a vintage flannel shop with a custom flair, announced its closure. Locally owned, Franklin Flannels is owned by husband-and-wife team, Cindy Laverty and Dominic Gironda.

Stating on social media, “We are closing Franklin Flannels and it’s time for us to say goodbye and thank you from the bottom of our very grateful hearts. This has been the most exciting, rewarding, unexpected 9 1/2 year journey imaginable and none of it would have been possible without you.”

All items are on sale on the website now until May 31st. Franklin Flannels does not have its own brick-and-mortar location; local boutiques across middle Tennessee carried their products and Franklin Flannels was often found at local markets and pop-up shops. Shop the softest flannel online here.