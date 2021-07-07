Franklin Fitness Center Fake Bomb Scare Believed to be Unintentional

Update: Franklin Police asked for information from the public after a lookalike bomb was found in an outdoor trash can last week at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Ln, near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Rd.
The facility was evacuated and the area locked down while a THP Bomb Squad worked with Franklin Police only to determine the device posed no danger. With helpful information from the public, detectives determined that that the faux TNT was a prop at a nearby church program centered on the theme of coal mining.
The Department will never take for granted our commitment to protecting our citizens, and will, without hesitation, do all we can to protect the safety of our community. We’re thankful that there was no danger nor ill-intent related to this incident.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.