Franklin Fitness Center Fake Bomb Scare Believed to be Unintentional

Update: Franklin Police asked for information from the public after a lookalike bomb was found in an outdoor trash can last week at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Ln, near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Rd.

The facility was evacuated and the area locked down while a THP Bomb Squad worked with Franklin Police only to determine the device posed no danger. With helpful information from the public, detectives determined that that the faux TNT was a prop at a nearby church program centered on the theme of coal mining.

The Department will never take for granted our commitment to protecting our citizens, and will, without hesitation, do all we can to protect the safety of our community. We’re thankful that there was no danger nor ill-intent related to this incident.