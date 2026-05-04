Franklin Firefighters Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

A neighborhood call for help in Franklin turned into a successful rescue mission for two ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, crews responded to a citizen assist in the Meade of Avalon neighborhood after a caller reported a baby duck stuck below ground.

Firefighters with Tower 6 removed the storm drain cover, and Lieutenant-Paramedic Aaron Sherwood entered the drain to carry out the rescue. Officials say crews discovered and safely removed two ducklings.

Residents gathered nearby and cheered as the ducklings were brought to safety. Firefighters also checked surrounding storm drains to make sure no other ducklings were trapped. None were located.

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The rescued ducklings were later turned over to a nearby resident for care.