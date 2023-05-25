Franklin Firefighters Rescue 82-Year-Old Woman from Condo Fire

Franklin Firefighters rescued an 82-year-old woman from a condo fire in the Reid Hill Commons community on May 24, 2023.

They were dispatched at 8:49 AM to the single-story, two-unit building on Morrissey Street. The woman, who was the only occupant in the home, called 911 from her portable house phone, reporting that her kitchen was on fire and that she had fallen and was unable to get out.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:54 AM. They conducted a rapid search of the smoke-filled home, finding the victim lying on the floor in the kitchen. They quickly removed her from the residence then extinguished the fire, containing it to the room of origin.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the woman fortunately appeared to have sustained only minor injuries but was transported to the hospital by Williamson Health EMS for further evaluation.

King said the fire started on the stovetop and spread to the microwave and cabinets. He said it was fortunate the woman’s smoke alarms worked, and that she had a phone and emergency pendant available to her. He estimated damage at $10,000.

To prevent a cooking fire, stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. Turn off the burner if you leave the kitchen for any reason.