Franklin Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Office Building Fire on Carothers Parkway

Franklin Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire this morning at Bowers Park 1, a five-story office building located at 6640 Carothers Parkway. They were dispatched at 5:42 AM for a commercial fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, they observed smoke and upgraded the call to a commercial building fire.

According to Franklin Deputy Fire Marshal Will Farris, firefighters found flames burning in a first-floor hallway wall near a side door leading to the exterior. He said the fire appears to have been electrical in nature, originating in a thermostat that controls a ceiling heater above the door. Firefighters quickly contained it to the wall area, preventing further damage. Due to the early hour, only one maintenance employee was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

Farris said the building’s recently upgraded fire alarm system provided early notification, and a fire shutter on the second floor deployed as designed, preventing smoke from spreading through the open atrium. He noted that the combination of those safety features and a quick response by firefighters helped prevent major damage or disruption to the 13 businesses that occupy the building. “Early notification, quick response by firefighters, and the building’s safety systems all worked together to protect the businesses and workplaces of hundreds of employees,” said Farris.

Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour after putting out the fire, assisting with smoke removal, monitoring air quality, and confirming that the fire had not spread. No businesses were interrupted.

