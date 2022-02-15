Franklin Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Long Lane House Fire

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on Long Lane this morning. They were dispatched to the ranch style home at 6:41 AM, after the occupants called 911 to request an odor investigation.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately upgraded the call to a residential structure fire due to smoke in the residence, bringing more resources and personnel to the scene. They found fire in the wall behind the fireplace, which had been in use.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris, the fire started in the fireplace and spread to the framing materials behind its façade. He noted that the fireplace had been converted from wood-burning to gas approximately four years ago.

No one was injured. Firefighters contained the fire to the area of origin, however the home sustained some smoke damage. Farris said the incident caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.