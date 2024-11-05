Franklin Firefighters Launch 17th Annual Toy and Clothing Drive

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is excited to announce the official kickoff of the 2024 Franklin Firefighters Toy and Clothing Drive. Now in its 17th year, this annual event aims to brighten the holiday season for children in need within our community. This year, however, the need is even greater. According to Franklin Fire Captain Clay Mackey, there is a 30 percent increase in the number of children requiring assistance compared to last year.

“We rely on the generosity of the Franklin community to make this drive a success,” said Mackey. “With the increased demand for assistance, we need everyone’s help to ensure every child has a gift to open this holiday season.”

How the Toy and Clothing Drive Works:

Stop by any Franklin Fire Station, City Hall, or Macy’s, and select a gift request card from the holiday fire hydrant display. (Each card represents one child’s single wish.)

Purchase the gift requested on the card.

Attach the card to the new, unwrapped gift.

Return the gift with the attached card by December 6th to any of the following locations:

Any Franklin Fire Station – find locations at www.franklintn.gov/firestations

Franklin City Hall (2nd Avenue side of the building at the flagpole entrance)

Macy’s in the CoolSprings Galleria Mall

Toy Drive challenge coin

Special Challenge:

The first five people (who are not fire department members and/or employees) to post photos of themselves returning their gift with the attached tag – and tagging @FranklinFirefightersCharities in the post – will receive a limited-edition Toy Drive challenge coin!

For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about the Toy and Clothing Drive, follow @FranklinFirefightersCharities on Facebook or contact the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email