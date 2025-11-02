Franklin Firefighters Extinguish Fire Involving Electric Vehicles and Dealership Building

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a fire early Saturday morning involving several electric vehicles and part of the Rivian dealership and service center on 5th Avenue North.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:19 AM to the business at 305 5th Avenue North. They arrived to find four electric vehicles on fire outside the building, with flames extending into a service bay. Crews quickly contained the fire, limiting interior damage. Firefighters remained on scene for more than four hours to monitor and cool the vehicles’ battery packs, which can reignite or continue burning for an extended period. They used a Turtle Nozzle, designed to help firefighters control and extinguish electric vehicle fires.

Multiple units responded, including Tower 1, Tower 2, Tower 6, Ladder 4, Ladder 8, Engine 1, Engine 2, Rescue 2, Air 7, District Captains 1 and 2, and the Battalion Chief. Franklin Police, Williamson Health EMS, and Williamson County Fire/Rescue Box 94 Rehab Unit also responded to assist on scene.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation and has been released. No other injuries were reported.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the cause of the fire is under investigation; however, preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was connected to a charger and may have been the first involved, with the fire spreading to the others. A dollar loss estimate has not yet been determined.

“This incident highlights the challenges of fighting electric vehicle fires,” said King. “Our crews did an excellent job containing the fire and preventing more significant damage to the building. We’re also grateful to our partners including Franklin Police, Williamson Health EMS, and WCFR Box 94 for assisting on scene.”

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email