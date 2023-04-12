Franklin Firefighter Seriously Injured After Falling During Training Exercise

Franklin, TN – A Franklin Firefighter was seriously injured after falling two stories during a training exercise yesterday at the Franklin Fire Department Training Center on Century Court.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, while participating in an on-duty training drill, the firefighter climbed a ladder from the ground to the second-story roof of the training building. Johnson said the firefighter fell while transitioning from the ladder to the second-story roof of the building. He was transported by Williamson Health EMS to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Johnson reports the firefighter remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The City of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the accident to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future and improve workplace safety and health.