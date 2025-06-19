Franklin Firefighter Dies Following Car Crash

The Franklin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own following a tragic car accident that claimed the life of Engineer Greg Tucker. He was 49.

Tucker, a respected and dedicated member of the department, died early Thursday in the crash. He had served with the Franklin Fire Department for 14 years, having joined the team on March 4, 2011. He brought with him valuable experience as a U.S. Army medic and continued his public service as an Advanced EMT. He was promoted to Engineer in January 2023.

Over the course of his career, Tucker earned numerous accolades, including three Phoenix Awards, the Exemplary Service Medal, a Community Service Award, and two Outside Agency Commendations. Beyond his official duties, colleagues say Tucker was known for his quiet generosity and helpful spirit—often fixing lawnmowers for administrative staff and going out of his way to assist others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucker and his wife Kristina sewed masks for the entire department, even creating an oversized version for the department’s mascot, Sparky. His willingness to step up in times of need left a lasting impact.

Tucker was a devoted family man who lived in Shelbyville and originally hailed from Redford, Michigan. He and Kristina married in 1998, and he was proud to be called “Papa” by his grandchildren.

“This is a profound loss for our department and for everyone who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside Greg,” said Beth Reeser, Office Manager for the Franklin Fire Department. “Greg was a valued member of our team, and his dedication and camaraderie will be deeply missed.”

Funeral arrangements and additional information will be shared as it becomes available. The department is asking the community to keep the Tucker family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

