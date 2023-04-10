Franklin Fire Responds to Fire Inside Fitness Center at Apartment Complex

By
Source Staff
-
Franklin Fire

Franklin Fire Department responded to a structure fire early this morning in the fitness center of the Ashton Brook Apartments on Crowne Brook Circle.

No injuries were reported but there was significant smoke damage throughout the building.

The fire appears to have been caused by an exercise bike.

