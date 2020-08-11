Franklin Fire Rescues Two Teens From Railroad Bridge

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department rescued two teenage girls from a railroad trestle over the Harpeth River Monday night.

They were dispatched at 8:17 PM to the bridge, which is just north of where 1st Ave. South meets South Margin St. in downtown Franklin.

According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani, while on the bridge, which is approximately 40 feet above the river, one of the girls dropped her cell phone. They both climbed down to the platform beneath the tracks to retrieve it and couldn’t get back up.

Firefighters set up a tripod rope rescue system on the tracks. They dropped a rope through the tracks to a rescuer on the ground, who was raised up to meet the girls. The rescuer placed a harness on each of the girls, then lowered them to the ground one at a time.

Both were uninjured.