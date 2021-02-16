Franklin Fire Rescues Mom From Harpeth River After She Rescues Child

Franklin, TN – A mother who jumped into the Harpeth River to rescue her child became injured and had to be rescued by the Franklin Fire Department this afternoon.

The woman’s three-year old child went over the river embankment and into the river while sledding in the Forrest Crossing subdivision. The child’s mother brought the child to safety with the help of an on-shore bystander, but was injured in the process. She made it out of the water, but due to injuries sustained during the rescue, was unable to move from the steep embankment.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area near Culpepper Circle at 1:29 PM. They used ropes and a rescue basket to bring the woman to safety. She was transported to the hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS. The child was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and released to another parent. Two firefighters were also medically evaluated for cold exposure after entering the river to assist with the patient, but not transported. The rescue operation took approximately one hour.