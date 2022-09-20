Franklin Fire Quickly Extinguishes Residential Care Facility Structure Fire

No injuries and no residents were displaced

09/19/2022 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department quickly extinguished a structure fire at The Hearth at Franklin residential care facility, 1035 Fulton Greer Ln, early Monday morning. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said there were no injuries and none of the approximately 100 residents were displaced.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 AM to the three-story building with assisted living and memory care after a passerby saw landscaping on fire and called 911.

King said the fire started on the exterior of the building in the mulch. He said damage was mostly limited to the outside of the structure, although there is some smoke damage inside.

He reminds commercial building owners that mulch must be at least 24 inches from the exterior of any building constructed with combustible materials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.