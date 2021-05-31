Franklin Fire and Police Fight Hunger with “Badges Give Back” Food Drive

The Franklin Fire and Police Departments are teaming up to help fight hunger. “Badges Give Back” has begun, and non-perishable food donations are being accepted at FPD and FFD Headquarters, and at all eight of the city’s fire stations. Between now and June 14th, you can drop off:
- Canned fruits and vegetables, especially corn and green beans
- Canned tuna and chicken
- Soups
- Spaghetti sauce
- Jelly
“Badges Give Back” benefits One Gen Away, a Franklin-based non-profit that distributes healthy food to Middle Tennessee families in need. According to One Gen Away, donations typically decline in the spring and summer months, and Franklin Police Officers and Firefighters want to team up with their community to help bridge that gap.
Donation Locations:
- Franklin Police HQ – 900 Columbia Ave. (M-F between 8am & 5pm)
- Franklin Fire HQ – Franklin City Hall (2nd Ave. side at the flagpole entrance)
- Station 1 – 500 New Highway 96 West
- Station 2 – 907 Murfreesboro Rd.
- Station 3 – 298 Mallory Station Rd.
- Station 4 – 2039 Fieldstone Pkwy.
- Station 5 – 215 Noah Dr.
- Station 6 – 1061 Cool Springs Blvd.
- Station 7 – 1972 John Fitzgerald Dr.
- Station 8 – 200 Front St.
For more information visit www.onegenaway.com.
