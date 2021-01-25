Franklin Fire Marshal Rules Red Pony Restaurant Fire Accidental

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King has ruled the fire that significantly damaged the Red Pony restaurant Saturday morning accidental. He said the cause is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. King said that Franklin Fire Department investigators are working with private investigators hired by the property insurer. Due to structural instability they haven’t yet been able to access all areas of the building to complete their investigation. He said they hope to have more answers later this week.

King said the fire started on the lower level, rear side of the two-story, historic building, located at 408 Main Street. He estimated damage at $300,000. “While this was a big loss to our community, the damage could have been much worse,” said King. “A combination of early detection and notification, a quick response and solid tactical decisions by firefighters, and the automatic fire sprinklers led to a positive outcome.” King said that more fire sprinkler heads activated than investigators originally thought. “At least four or five fire sprinkler heads activated on the first and second floors of the building, which helped to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.”

Related: Red Pony Posts Statement Regarding Fire

To learn more about how to equip your building with fire sprinklers and take advantage of the Fire Sprinkler Incentive Act, contact Deputy Chief King at [email protected] or 615-550- 6752.