Franklin Fire Lieutenant Todd Stapleton to Retire After 31 Years of Service

After 31 years of dedicated service to the Franklin Fire Department, Lieutenant Todd Stapleton will retire this week. A well-respected fire officer, firefighter, mentor, and colleague, Stapleton, who grew up in Brentwood, began his fire service career unexpectedly in 1989 after a friend invited him to a volunteer meeting. “After that,” he recalled, “my mind was set on what I wanted to do for a career.” He and his identical twin brother Scott joined the Williamson County Rescue Squad (WCRS) as volunteer firefighters that same year. Five years later, Stapleton was hired by the FFD in 1994, beginning a distinguished three-decade career.

Throughout his career, Stapleton served as a Firefighter, Engineer, and Lieutenant. His assignments included Stations 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6. He spent a significant portion of his career at Station 3 in Cool Springs, where he has served as the C-shift officer since 2015. When asked about his favorite memories, he replied, “Every day of station life. The good, bad, and ugly. They form a lifetime of laughter, surprise, hope, joy, and sorrow.” He said the camaraderie inside the firehouse must be experienced to be fully understood.

His most memorable incidents occurred during the historic 2010 floods, an extraordinary event that challenged both the community and the department. On May 2, 2010, Stapleton was part of the crew that provided mutual aid to the WCRS, responding to a swiftwater rescue in floodwaters near Waddell Hollow Road and Old Hillsboro Road, where he helped save a woman who was trapped on top of her car. His actions earned him the Medal of Valor. The following day, he assisted with extinguishing two side-by-side house fires in a flooded area of Fieldstone Farms, for which he received a Meritorious Service Award.

Stapleton was also recognized throughout his career with five Phoenix Awards, in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2023, honoring first responders who help successfully resuscitate a patient in cardiac arrest who later leaves the hospital with full neurological function. He credits a “collective of several great people over the years, each with their own personalities, insights, suggestions, and encouragement,” who helped shape his career. In turn, he became a reliable resource and trusted mentor for many who worked alongside him.

Reflecting on the evolution of the fire service, he said, “The fire department has always been who you call when you don’t know who to call. The fire service has done extremely well in recognizing and identifying specific needs and expectations for the communities that they serve. Training and education in areas such as advanced medical protocols, hazardous materials, swift water rescue operations, and rope rescue operations have not only improved the success of such incidents but also the overall safety of the responders and those they serve.”

As he transitions into retirement, Stapleton plans to “take a little time to get back to what would be considered a ‘normal’ schedule” before deciding what comes next. He resides in Columbia near his family. His parents still live in the Brentwood home he grew up in, his twin brother and family remain nearby, and his daughter works in Franklin and lives in Brentwood as well.

Franklin Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said, “Lieutenant Stapleton has been a steady and trusted presence in this department for more than three decades. He has a remarkable ability to stay relaxed under pressure, bring the right skill to every situation, and lighten the moment with his sense of humor when it is needed most. Todd’s leadership style has always been calm, capable, and centered on supporting those around him, and that has had a lasting impact on our organization. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best in retirement.”

