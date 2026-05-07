Franklin Fire Lieutenant Lloyd “Rip” Baxter To Retire After 34-Year Career

After 34 years in the fire service, including 25 years with the Franklin Fire Department, Lieutenant Lloyd “Rip” Baxter will retire next week. Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to celebrate his career on Tuesday, May 12, at 3 PM at Franklin Fire Station 7, 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive.

A native of Santa Fe, TN, Baxter attended Columbia State Community College on basketball and baseball scholarships before joining the military. After returning home from serving in the United States Air Force, Baxter was inspired and encouraged by his uncle Billy Filson, a captain with the Columbia Fire Department, to pursue a career in the fire service. He joined the Columbia Fire Department in 1992.

While working for the Columbia Fire Department, Baxter became the Volunteer Fire Chief for the Santa Fe Fire Department, where he built relationships with Franklin Firefighters while responding together on mutual aid calls. Baxter joined the Franklin Fire Department in 2000, was promoted to Engineer in 2003, and to Lieutenant in 2006. “Even on its worst day, it’s the best job I’ve ever had,” said Baxter. “That’s because of the people you work with and the people you help.”

Throughout his career, Baxter received numerous honors and awards, including a Meritorious Service Award for his role in the extrication and rescue of two patients following a vehicle crash into a car dealership building in 2013. He also earned four Phoenix Awards for helping save the lives of cardiac arrest patients, two Stork Awards for baby deliveries, and two Exemplary Service Awards recognizing outstanding customer service and emergency medical care.

During his career, Baxter served in a variety of assignments across the department and especially enjoyed his time working at the department’s Training Center. Most recently, he assisted with Recruit Academies in 2024 and 2025, helping train the next generation of Franklin Firefighters. For the past seven years, Baxter has also played a key role in coordinating fire and life safety operations at the Williamson County Fair.

Baxter was the A-Shift officer for the opening of both Station 7 and Station 8 and helped welcome crews and the community into the department’s newest stations.

“Lt. Rip Baxter has dedicated nearly four decades to a life of service, from his time in the United States Air Force to his long career in the fire service,” said Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. “He has been a respected leader, mentor, and firefighter throughout his career, and his impact on the Franklin Fire Department will be felt for years to come. We are grateful for his dedication to this profession, this department, and the community he has faithfully served.”

Upon retirement, Baxter plans to spend more time with his family, including his daughter, Taylor, and his two grandsons. “Now I’ve got a long honey-do list and two grandsons to chase after,” Baxter said. “One is eight and the other is 15 months.”

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He will also continue serving the community as a longtime baseball coach at Santa Fe High School, where he has coached since 2004.

Baxter and his wife, Kacy, live in Maury County.