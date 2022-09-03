Franklin Fire Investigating Fire That Damaged Building on Ramsey Solutions Campus

09/03/2022 Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a commercial building under construction last night on the Ramsey Solutions campus.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 PM to the event center being built at 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard, after a motorist spotted the blaze from Pratt Lane and called 911.

Multiple Franklin units responded, along with the Williamson County Rescue Squad, which provided mutual aid. Upon arrival firefighters found active fire on the roof. They remained on scene for just over an hour completing extinguishment.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the fire appears to be accidental, but investigators have not yet concluded its cause. He said there was lightning in the area at the time of the fire. Additionally, he noted that welding at the ceiling level had taken place earlier that day and may have sparked the blaze.

King said the fire damaged the roof area of the building, including an HVAC unit.