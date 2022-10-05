Franklin Fire Investigating Cause of Tuesday Morning Townhome Fire

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a townhome in the Del Rio Commons community early Tuesday morning. Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said the two occupants and their pet dog escaped unharmed, but have been displaced.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 1:00 AM to the townhomes on Alexander Drive. Upon arrival, they found an end unit fully involved with fire. They quickly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading to the interior of the four adjoining homes. Jenkins said that the exterior of the neighboring units sustained some damage, but they remain habitable. He said the fire appears to have started on the exterior patio and spread to the house. Damage is estimated at $240,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. The townhomes are not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.