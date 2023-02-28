Franklin Fire Dept. Investigating Cause of Founder’s Pointe House Fire

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire this afternoon on February 28, 2023, that significantly damaged a home in the Founder’s Pointe subdivision.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during firefighting operations. Two were transported to Williamson Medical Center for evaluation. One was treated on scene.

The fire department was dispatched at 1:09 PM to the two-story house on Lancelot Lane. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and active fire in the first-floor family room, located in the back of the structure, extending to the second floor.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no pets were inside. He said the homeowner discovered the fire upon returning home and called 911. A neighbor also reported the fire.

King estimated damage at $400,000.