Franklin Fire Department welcomes four new firefighters

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department welcomed four new firefighters into its ranks during a graduation ceremony on February 24, 2023.

Tanner Augello, Matthew Cheatham, Austin Patterson, and Hunter Tenpenny graduated from the department’s 18-week Recruit Academy. The ceremony took place at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park Event Facility

In keeping with tradition, their new firefighters’ badges were pinned on their uniforms by family members.

The Franklin Fire Department’s 2023 in-house training staff includes Battalion Chief Ben Marler, Captain David Kolak, and Lieutenant Jeremy Martin. Their efforts were heavily supported by other fire department personnel who served as instructors throughout the academy.

Front – Firefighters Hunter Tenpenny, Austin Patterson, Tanner Augello, and Matthew Cheatham.

Middle – Captain David Kolak, Battalion Chief Ben Marler, and Lieutenant Jeremy Martin.

Back – Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore, and Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.