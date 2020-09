In honor of 9/11, the Franklin Fire Department will hold a virtual event.

The Franklin Fire Department invites the community to join them for a brief virtual ceremony on Friday morning at 8:30am in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 attacks on America. The event is expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

The cermony will be broadcast live on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page via Facebook Live – www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin.