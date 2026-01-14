Franklin Fire Department to Host Community CPR Class on February 7

The Franklin Fire Department will host a free, non-certification community CPR class on Saturday, February 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Franklin Police Headquarters, located at 900 Columbia Ave.

This class is designed for individuals who want to learn lifesaving skills but do not need certification. Participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve choking. Attendees will receive a participation card, which may be helpful for babysitters.

The class will be taught by Franklin firefighters who are paramedics and American Heart Association CPR instructors, using the AHA Family & Friends curriculum.

The class is recommended for ages 12 and older and involves kneeling, bending, and light physical activity.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chances of survival following cardiac arrest.

Registration is required via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/4aTRfTl

For questions, contact Jamie Melton at [email protected] or 615-550-6862.

