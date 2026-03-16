Franklin Fire Department Responds to Three House Fires Over the Weekend

The Franklin Fire Department responded to three residential fires over the weekend, including two house fires that occurred simultaneously during severe weather Sunday night.

On Sunday, March 15, firefighters battled two house fires at the same time while the area was experiencing severe weather that included heavy rain, strong winds, lightning, and a tornado warning. Both fires are believed to have been caused by lightning strikes.

The first call on Sunday was at 10:06 PM for a fire at a 4,000-square-foot home on Medford Place in the Dallas Downs subdivision. After a lightning strike caused a power outage, the occupants noticed smoke in the residence and called 911. Additional calls from neighbors reported the fire, and there were conflicting reports about whether anyone was still inside the home. Firefighters conducted a search and confirmed that the occupants had made it out safely. The home, valued at approximately $1.2 million, is considered a total loss. According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, a pet cat that was reported missing overnight was located safely the following morning. The occupants are being assisted by a neighbor.

Approximately one hour later at 11:08 PM, while crews were still operating at the first fire, Franklin Fire Department units were dispatched to a second house fire on Stoney Point Lane in the Ashton Park subdivision. The fire involved a 3,500-square-foot home and is also believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. According to King, a family of three was home with their two pets when an apparent lightning strike hit their home. After investigating, the residents saw fire on the roof and called 911. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but the lightning strike caused significant damage to the upper portion of the structure. King estimated the damage at approximately $50,000.

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Earlier in the weekend, firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday evening in the Villages of Clovercroft. The fire occurred at a two-story home of approximately 3,600 square feet on Lena Lane. According to King, the fire began when a propane grill being used on the backyard patio ignited leaves and yard debris near the home. The homeowners believed they had extinguished the fire, but it continued to spread through mulch and entered the home through a crawl space vent. Later in the evening, the residents noticed smoke inside the home and flames underneath the structure. Firefighters contained the fire to the crawl space beneath the house. The fire damaged some structural members and insulation in the crawl space, but crews ensured the fire was fully extinguished and assisted with smoke ventilation. The residents were able to remain in their home.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds residents to always call 911 if a fire occurs, even if you believe it has been extinguished. You should also call 911 if you are unsure whether a fire or other hazard may be present. Firefighters use thermal imaging cameras to check for hidden heat and fire extension that may be burning inside walls, insulation, or other concealed spaces within the home.

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