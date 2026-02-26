Franklin Fire Department Offers Teen Summer Camp, June 1–3

Registration is now open for the Franklin Fire Department’s 3rd Annual Lead with Fire Summer Camp for teens. The three-day exploratory camp will take place June 1–3, 2026, at the Franklin Fire Training Center.

Offered in collaboration with Williamson County Schools College, Career, and Technical Education, Lead with Fire is open to rising 9th through 12th graders, ages 14–18; students do not have to attend a WCS school to participate. The camp gives teens an up-close look at the firefighting profession through immersive, realistic training experiences.

Participants will suit up in firefighting turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), practice vehicle extrication, conduct search and rescue scenarios, advance hose lines, and ride in the platform of an aerial apparatus. The camp will take place outdoors. It will be led by Firefighter David Konstant, coordinator of the department’s Explorer Program, along with other Franklin Firefighters.

Camp Details:

Dates: June 1–3, 2026

Time: 8 AM to 3 PM daily

Location: Franklin Fire Training Center, 419 Century Court, Franklin, TN 37064

Eligibility: Rising 9th–12th graders, ages 14–18 (high school graduates are not eligible)

Cost: $50 (includes lunch each day, a camp t-shirt, and hat)

Capacity: Limited to 20 participants

Participants should wear athletic shorts for the morning session and bring long pants and closed-toe shoes for the remainder of the day.

To learn more and register, visit: www.FranklinTN.gov/LeadWithFire.

For questions, please contact Firefighter David Konstant at [email protected].

