Franklin Fire Department Offering Free CPR Classes in June

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is offering free CPR classes next month in honor of CPR & AED Awareness Week. They will take place on June 4th, 11th, and 25th, from 9 AM to noon, in Franklin City Hall, 109 3rd Avenue South, on these dates:

June 4, 2022

June 11, 2022

June 25, 2022

These non-certification classes are for individuals who want to learn CPR only. They are not for those who need a CPR card in order to meet a job requirement. However, participants will receive an American Heart Association CPR participation card, which those who babysit may find helpful.

On each date, participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve a patient choking. The classes are recommended for those who are 12 years of age and older.

To register, visit www.franklintn.gov/CPR, or call the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.