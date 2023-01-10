Franklin Fire Department Offering Free CPR Classes in February

Franklin, TN – In honor of American Heart Month, the Franklin Fire Department is offering four free, non-certification CPR classes each Saturday in February 2023. They will take place February 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 9 AM to noon, in the Franklin City Hall Training Room.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple one’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest outside of the hospital.

Non-certification classes are for individuals who want to learn CPR only. They are not for those who need a CPR certification card in order to meet a job requirement.

Participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to relieve choking. The classes are recommended for those who are 12 years of age and older.

To register, visit www.franklintn.gov/CPR, or call the Franklin Fire Department at 615-791-3270.