Franklin Fire Department Kicks Off Fire Prevention Week with Focus on Lithium-Ion Battery Safety

With lithium-ion batteries powering everything from smartphones and laptops to power tools and e-bikes, the Franklin Fire Department is urging residents to prioritize battery safety as part of this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.”

The national campaign, presented in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), focuses on helping people understand how to buy, charge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely to reduce fire risk in the home.

“Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenient, and they’re just about everywhere,” said Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps people understand how to use them safely. We encourage all Franklin residents to learn more and take steps to protect their homes and families.”

In recognition of the importance of fire safety, especially around battery use, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore officially proclaimed October 5–11, 2025, as Fire Prevention Week in the City of Franklin during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on September 23, 2025.

Know the Risks; Follow 3 Key Steps:

1) Buy Only Listed Products

Look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA when purchasing battery-powered devices.

Be cautious with products sold online or from unfamiliar sources, as they may not meet safety standards.

2) Charge Devices Safely

Always use the charger that came with the device or one approved by the manufacturer.

Charge on a hard surface, never on soft surfaces like beds or couches.

Don’t overcharge; unplug devices once they are fully charged.

3) Recycle Batteries Responsibly

Never throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins. Recycle batteries at designated drop-off sites:

In Franklin, recycling options include Franklin Sanitation & Environmental Services, which accepts electronics such as laptops and cellphones.

Additional local drop-off locations include Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Staples.

Learn more and find a nearby recycling location at call2recycle.org.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week events in Franklin going on throughout the entire month of October, visit www.franklintn.gov/FirePreventionWeek.

