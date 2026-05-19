Franklin Fire Department Investigating Fire at The Whitney Apartments

The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building at The Whitney Apartments, 113 Magnolia Drive.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:08 AM to the 12-unit, two-story building after the fire was first reported by a teacher at nearby Freedom Intermediate School. Upon arrival, crews confirmed an active fire on a second-floor balcony with extension into the apartment unit and attic space. Property management and residents had already begun evacuating the building prior to firefighter arrival. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 9:48 AM. All occupants were accounted for, and no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Assistant Fire Marshal Jonathan Dye said the fire caused significant damage to the apartment unit of origin and moderate damage to the unit directly below it. He estimated damage at $275,000. “Firefighters did an excellent job of limiting fire damage and stopping it from spreading throughout the building,” Dye said.

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Families residing in two units have been displaced. The American Red Cross and apartment management are assisting the displaced residents.