Do you have what it takes to be a Franklin Firefighter? The Franklin Fire Department is hiring! No training or experience is required in order to apply. The Franklin Fire Department provides paid training and certification. Watch the department’s firefighter recruiting video here: https://youtu.be/ibYPa8XFgVU.

Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and a valid driver’s license. The entry level firefighter salary is $40,040 annually; paramedics and experienced firefighters qualify for additional pay. For a detailed description of requirements and benefits visit www.franklintn.gov/FFDcareers.

Qualified applicants will be invited to take a written test, and a pass/fail Physical Ability Test.

If hired with no prior certification, firefighters must successfully complete the City of Franklin’s or the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy’s fire training program. They must also successfully complete and pass Emergency Medical Technician Basic training, and pass the EMT-B National Registry exam within two years of their hire date.

Apply online by February 14, 2020 HERE.