Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is hiring certified firefighters. Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and the following:
- Tennessee Commission on Firefighting, IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter I & Firefighter II Certification
- Minimum 320-hour basic firefighter training academy, verified by FFD Training Division Staff
- Current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in the State of Tennessee OR current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in another state AND must meet the reciprocity requirements for the State of Tennessee. Reciprocity requirements may be viewed here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/healthprofboards/ems/Reciprocity.pdf.
Qualified applicants will be invited to take a written test, and a pass/fail Physical Ability Test. The certified firefighter annual salary is $45,272; certified firefighter-paramedic annual salary is $51,772.
Visit www.franklintn.gov/FFDcareers for more information and a link to the application. Apply online by August 23, 2021.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!