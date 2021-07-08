Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is hiring certified firefighters. Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and the following:

Tennessee Commission on Firefighting, IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter I & Firefighter II Certification

Minimum 320-hour basic firefighter training academy, verified by FFD Training Division Staff

Current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in the State of Tennessee OR current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in another state AND must meet the reciprocity requirements for the State of Tennessee. Reciprocity requirements may be viewed here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/healthprofboards/ems/Reciprocity.pdf.

Qualified applicants will be invited to take a written test, and a pass/fail Physical Ability Test. The certified firefighter annual salary is $45,272; certified firefighter-paramedic annual salary is $51,772.

Visit www.franklintn.gov/FFDcareers for more information and a link to the application. Apply online by August 23, 2021.