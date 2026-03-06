Franklin Fire Department Extinguishes Duplex Fire on Green Street

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a duplex fire on Green Street late this morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 AM to the two-story structure and arrived to find smoke showing from the eaves, with the attic fully involved in fire. Crews quickly initiated fire suppression efforts and were able to contain the fire primarily to the attic space where it originated, preventing it from spreading beyond the unit of origin. The duplex attic was separated by a fire wall, which also helped prevent fire damage to the adjoining unit.

According to Franklin Deputy Fire Marshal Will Farris, an HVAC technician working with acetylene equipment in the attic reported an equipment failure that resulted in a flash fire that spread through the attic. No injuries were reported.

The duplex has two separate owners. The damaged unit was being used as a short-term rental property. The adjoining unit did not sustain fire damage and remains livable.

More News Here

Farris said firefighters cut a ventilation hole in the roof during suppression operations, and the roof will need to be repaired. There was also minor fire and smoke damage to a second-floor room beneath the attic in the affected unit. He estimated damage at $100,000.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email