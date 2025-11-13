Franklin Fire Department Announces Winners of Fire Helmet Shield Design Contest

The Franklin Fire Department recognized the winners of its annual Fire Helmet Shield Design Contest during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on November 11, 2025. Sponsored by Atmos Energy, the contest invited students in grades K–8 to design a fire helmet shield inspired by this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home.”

FFD 2025 Grand Prize Winner Sloane Morris

The Grand Prize Winner is third grade student Sloane Morris. Her winning design was transformed into a custom fire helmet shield for Sparky the Fire Dog, the department’s life-size mascot. Sparky and the helmet featuring Sloane’s artwork are now on display at Franklin Fire Station 8 in Westhaven. Sloane also received a plaque featuring her design and a $100 Visa gift card.

“Thank you to all the young people who took the time to create and submit designs,” said Fire Chief Glenn Johnson. “We really enjoyed seeing your creativity and appreciate the parents and teachers who encouraged students to participate. Thanks also to Atmos Energy for sponsoring the prizes and for all the good they do in our community. We work alongside them nearly every day and truly value their support and partnership.”

First Place Winners by Grade – Each received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Atmos Energy:

Kindergarten: Aurora Leftwich

1st Grade: Bear Axford

2nd Grade: Greta Larson

3rd Grade: Brady Watkins

4th Grade: John Dagermangy

5th Grade: Paul Burrell

6th Grade: Silas Watkins

7th Grade: Maylon Johnson

8th Grade: Hadley Hewitt

Chief Johnson, Franklin Fire & Life Safety Educator Jamie Melton, and Christina Christiansen, Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs, presented the awards. The students’ artwork can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/47Acma0.

