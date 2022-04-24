Franklin Fire Department Announces 2021 Award Winners

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department has announced its 2021 award winners. They are listed below, and include recipients of the Personnel of the Year, Phoenix, Stork, and Deployment Awards.
One of the five 2021 Phoenix Awards, which are given to those who help save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest, includes two Franklin Police Officers among the honorees. On New Year’s Eve, Officers Ryan Durham and Eric Johnson performed CPR on an individual until the Franklin Fire Department arrived, significantly improving that person’s likelihood of survival.
2021 Personnel of the Year:
- Rookie of the Year – Firefighter-Paramedic Bradley Kamau (top right, with Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins)
- Firefighter of the Year – Firefighter-Paramedic Michael Henry (bottom right, with Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Administrative Assistant Marlena DeSantis, and Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore)
- Engineer of the Year – Engineer Richard Havrilla (top left, with Jenkins and Johnson)
- Fire Officer of the Year – Lieutenant-Paramedic James Gambill (bottom left, with Jenkins and Johnson)
- Support Employee of the Year – Administrative Assistant Marlena DeSantis (bottom right, with Johnson, Henry, and Baltimore)
Phoenix Awards – For helping to save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest:
January 31, 2021
- Captain Kyle Bess
- Engineer Thomas Alexander
- Engineer James Demastus
- Engineer Jon Krawcyk
- Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley
February 18, 2021
- Lieutenant Todd Stapleton
- Engineer Keith McVoy
- Firefighter-Paramedic Kevin Davenport
- Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Willems
- Firefighter Brad Engle
April 16, 2021
- Captain Kyle Bess
- Engineer James Demastus
- Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Willems
August 5, 2021
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Max Cook
- Engineer Wylie Jones
- Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley
- Firefighter Greg Tucker
- Firefighter Todd Wilson
December 31, 2021
- Captain-Paramedic Michael Henderson
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Lloyd Baxter
- Engineer Thomas Anderson
- Firefighter-Paramedic Chad Clement
- Firefighter-Paramedic Chris Shadowens
- Firefighter Joshua Meeks
- Franklin Police Officer Ryan Durham
- Franklin Police Officer Eric Johnson
Stork Award (Delivery of baby girl) – December 21, 2021
- Captain Kyle Bess
- Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Miller
- Firefighter Jason Bizwell
Deployment Awards:
Middle Tennessee flash flooding response, Hickman County and Humphreys County – August 21-26, 2021
- Fire Chief Glenn Johnson
- Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins
- Battalion Chief Michael Pardue
- Battalion Chief Joseph Polenzani
- Captain-Paramedic Michael Henderson
- Captain Thomas Chaffin
- Captain Joseph Hill
- Captain Jose Periut
- Lieutenant-Paramedic Brian Brandon
- Lieutenant-Paramedic James Gambill
- Lieutenant David Metcalf
- Engineer-Paramedic Stephen Astalos
- Engineer Thomas Alexander
- Engineer Jeremiah Rogers
- Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley
- Firefighter-Paramedic Terry Storey
- Firefighter-Paramedic Nathan Vetitoe
- Firefighter John Balitsky
- Firefighter Jason Bizwell
- Firefighter Tyler Ramos
- Firefighter Rob Thomas
Hurricane Ida, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, August 28 – September 3, 2021 (Deployed as members of Tennessee Task Force 2)
- Fire Chief Glenn Johnson
- Battalion Chief Michael Pardue
- Firefighter Rob Thomas