Franklin Fire Department Announces 2021 Award Winners

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department has announced its 2021 award winners. They are listed below, and include recipients of the Personnel of the Year, Phoenix, Stork, and Deployment Awards.

One of the five 2021 Phoenix Awards, which are given to those who help save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest, includes two Franklin Police Officers among the honorees. On New Year’s Eve, Officers Ryan Durham and Eric Johnson performed CPR on an individual until the Franklin Fire Department arrived, significantly improving that person’s likelihood of survival.

2021 Personnel of the Year:

Rookie of the Year – Firefighter-Paramedic Bradley Kamau (top right, with Fire Chief Glenn Johnson and Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins)

Firefighter of the Year – Firefighter-Paramedic Michael Henry (bottom right, with Fire Chief Glenn Johnson, Administrative Assistant Marlena DeSantis, and Assistant Fire Chief Greg Baltimore)

Engineer of the Year – Engineer Richard Havrilla (top left, with Jenkins and Johnson)

Fire Officer of the Year – Lieutenant-Paramedic James Gambill (bottom left, with Jenkins and Johnson)

Support Employee of the Year – Administrative Assistant Marlena DeSantis (bottom right, with Johnson, Henry, and Baltimore)

Phoenix Awards – For helping to save the life of a patient in cardiac arrest:

January 31, 2021

Captain Kyle Bess

Engineer Thomas Alexander

Engineer James Demastus

Engineer Jon Krawcyk

Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley

February 18, 2021

Lieutenant Todd Stapleton

Engineer Keith McVoy

Firefighter-Paramedic Kevin Davenport

Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Willems

Firefighter Brad Engle

April 16, 2021

Captain Kyle Bess

Engineer James Demastus

Firefighter-Paramedic Daniel Willems

August 5, 2021

Lieutenant-Paramedic Max Cook

Engineer Wylie Jones

Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley

Firefighter Greg Tucker

Firefighter Todd Wilson

December 31, 2021

Captain-Paramedic Michael Henderson

Lieutenant-Paramedic Lloyd Baxter

Engineer Thomas Anderson

Firefighter-Paramedic Chad Clement

Firefighter-Paramedic Chris Shadowens

Firefighter Joshua Meeks

Franklin Police Officer Ryan Durham

Franklin Police Officer Eric Johnson

Stork Award (Delivery of baby girl) – December 21, 2021

Captain Kyle Bess

Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Miller

Firefighter Jason Bizwell

Deployment Awards:

Middle Tennessee flash flooding response, Hickman County and Humphreys County – August 21-26, 2021

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson

Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins

Battalion Chief Michael Pardue

Battalion Chief Joseph Polenzani

Captain-Paramedic Michael Henderson

Captain Thomas Chaffin

Captain Joseph Hill

Captain Jose Periut

Lieutenant-Paramedic Brian Brandon

Lieutenant-Paramedic James Gambill

Lieutenant David Metcalf

Engineer-Paramedic Stephen Astalos

Engineer Thomas Alexander

Engineer Jeremiah Rogers

Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Eley

Firefighter-Paramedic Terry Storey

Firefighter-Paramedic Nathan Vetitoe

Firefighter John Balitsky

Firefighter Jason Bizwell

Firefighter Tyler Ramos

Firefighter Rob Thomas

Hurricane Ida, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, August 28 – September 3, 2021 (Deployed as members of Tennessee Task Force 2)